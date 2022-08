40 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 5, 1982

LONG-TIME OFFICIAL ORIN KENDALL PASSES

Orin P. Kendall, 78, who had served Sanders County 50 years as an educator and elected official, died Sunday.

He was born April 30, 1904, in Williams, Iowa, the son of Oliver and Nellie Kendall. In 1923 he attended the C...