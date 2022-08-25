Question of the Week

What part of the fair are you most looking forward to?

PEYTON ELLUL, Thompson Falls - “I really enjoy the rodeo and getting to see the horses because I just love horses.”

KYLIEGH RUEN, Thompson Falls - “I like to see all of my friends' 4-H animals that they worked so hard on. I especially like the baby cows, chicks and rabbits.”

KENSIE RUEN, Thompson Falls - “I am really excited about the rides, especially the Gravitron but I also like animals. ”

RHETT RUEN, Thompson Falls - “I mostly like the animals but I really wish that they had tigers like they do at the circus.”

COLTON ELLUL, Thompson Falls - “The steers with the big long horns are awesome.”