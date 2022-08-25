TC School garden offers many lessons

The Trout Creek school has recently implemented a plethora of improvements and the school is starting to grow. "The school seems to be on the upswing," commented Preston Wenz, the school's superintendent. "Last year for the first time in a very long time staff at the school completely renovated the entire kitchen, implemented on-campus hunters education classes, an archery program, and a school garden. The gardening program has been building momentum with students and is already starting to expand," added Wenz.

This year the school has also purchased and installed an outdoor greenhouse. The greenhouse is already on the property right next to their handsome and lush outdoor garden. "Soon the school will begin filling the greenhouse with garden beds, fresh soil, quality seeds and even heating equipment," said Wenz.

The garden is a way for children in the community to learn agricultural methods while being outside and playing in the dirt during the spring, summer and fall months but soon gardening at the school won't have to stop due to another beautiful yet frigid Montana winter. "We plan to install a heating system in the outdoor greenhouse which will allow students some much welcomed learning time outside of the traditional classroom setting as well as help them in their efforts to progress in the area of practical science as gardening and agriculture are a great way to teach sciences in a hands on and real time manner," said Wenz.

Johnathan J. Gerstenberger Trout Creek students (from left) ShayLyn Stein, Michaela Everett and Makarlie Stein advertise and sell produce they helped cultivate at the Trout Creek Farmers Market.

Aside from being a tool to teach children about the science and processes of agriculture, the school's gardening program is helping students learn the importance of contributing and giving back to the community in which they live, play and learn. "The Becky Barrus Memorial Garden is not just for students attending the school but also for members of the community who may not have the resources to maintain an entire garden of their own," mentioned Wenz. "Staff and students have designated a sizable portion of the garden for the sole purpose of giving back to the Trout Creek community. Community members are invited and encouraged to participate in working the soil at the Trout Creek School with the added benefit of taking home with them some of the harvest."

After one pandemic and a few lean years the Trout Creek School, its staff and students are going from slowing to growing. With the addition of many new staff members, community learning programs, upgraded renovations and many new students, the school is growing. From their proud and majestic Bald Eagle mascot to their acronym motto of S.O.A.R (Safety First, On task learning, Always responsible, Respectful students), it's no wonder that this little school is once again flying high.