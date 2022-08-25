Resident helps Plains Cemetery light flag

An American flag at Plains Cemetery that has been flown improperly for several years is now getting the proper protocol, thanks to a resident who took it upon herself to correct the situation.

"There's flag etiquette on how to fly the flag and it's supposed to be lit at night or taken down at dusk," said Kathy Warrington, who recently found out the flag at the military section of the cemetery was not lighted at night. She went to the cemetery board, but after getting no response decided to take the matter into her own hands. In early August she wrote a check for $120 and ordered a solar light that could be placed atop the 35-foot tall flagpole.

"It was irritating because I couldn't get permission, so just decided it's easier to ask for forgiveness than ask for permission," said Warrington, who talked with the cemetery sextant, John Dossett. He arranged for Rick Jennison of Jennison Tree Service out of Ronan to use his truck lift to mount the device above the flag, which was done Friday. Jennison had been hired by Plains to cut down a diseased tree in Fred Young Park and trim a couple others. He was finished for the day and wanted to help, particularly because the flag was situated in the veteran section. It took about 45 minutes for Jennison and Jim Henry of Plains, who works with Jennison, to get the piece installed. Jennison served in the Marine Corps from 1972-1975 and volunteered to get the light installed because he likes helping with anything do to with veterans. Henry is also a veteran, serving in the Coast Guard from 1973-1975.

Warrington would like to see the military services flags, situated at the edge of the same section of the cemetery, also lit, though it's not necessary as is the American flag. Warrington's late husband, Jim, served in the Navy.

She said properly displaying the flag is the same as standing for the Pledge of Allegiance, "respect for the country I live in and those who have served." She also said that maybe this would get people to look at how they display their own flag. She's not sure why a light hadn't previously been put in place, but speculated that people just assumed there was one there and few even looked up from Upper Lynch Road to see there was no light. She added that it could be that whoever installed the flagpole didn't know it needed to be lit. "Just like I didn't know it wasn't lit because I assumed since it is always flying it would be displayed correctly," said Warrington, who added that it wasn't a terrible thing, but a wrong that needed to be corrected.

She ran into Henry at the grocery a couple days after the light was put up and he told her it was working. He said it wasn't very bright, but better than no light. "I'm glad that the solar lights have improved and as folks drive by at night and see the flag lit up, it will give them pause to think about our great country and that the Star-Spangled Banner yet waves o're the land of the free because of the brave," said Warrington. "I want to see it on a windy night, lit up blowing freely in the breeze. There's just something about that sight."