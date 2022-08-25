School districts in need of substitutes as classes near

As classes are set to resume for the new school year, a shortage of substitute teachers has emerged as a potential disruption to classrooms in Trout Creek School. “Substitute teachers are what help keep classes running smoothly,” said Trout Creek School superintendent Preston Wenz. “Bottom line, we’ve got to have someone in that classroom while the teacher is out.”

There are 71 students enrolled for the upcoming school year with five certified teachers and one paraprofessional on staff. The three substitute teachers the school currently has, is insufficient. “Ideally, a good number of substitutes to have would be at least seven,” Wenz said. “I’ll fill in myself, which I’ve done before or we have paraprofessionals on staff that will go and fill in the position.” Wenz says that’s not an ideal situation as the time taken away for the paraprofessionals or aides to cover the class is time taken away from the students who need more individualized attention.

A shortage of substitute teachers is also a problem seen in other schools around the county. “Thompson Falls School District is also in need of subs,” said Thompson Falls High School Principal Jodi Morgan. “It has been very difficult for us to be able to cover the staff who are out.” Morgan says a substitute pool of around 10 to 15 would be amazing for the district. “The lack of subs has been difficult for a few years, but I think it’s worse now,” she said.

Wenz says November through February is the busiest time for needing substitute teachers. During this time, he says on average, the school can need at least one substitute a week for each school day. “Sometimes we need two a week and on rare occasions, three. Even going as far as needing to monitor teacher trainings throughout the year,” he said. “Can we get the classroom covered while they’re gone? That dictates some of the professional development that we do.”

The superintendent says the school has seen 30 more students enroll within the last school year and the school has needed to expand its early kinder program. “We’re growing but we will have small class sizes,” Wenz said. “Our biggest class size this year will be the third and fourth grades. We are anticipating that to be 18 kids.” The majority of the classrooms have around 12 students in each. “We will have small enough class sizes where it still is meaningful and teachers can get to know the kids,” Wenz said.

While there hasn’t been a noticeable shortage with substitute teachers the last several years for Trout Creek School, when Wenz took the superintendent position last year, he says there were around 10 substitute teachers on their list, even if those were people who were interested in kitchen or custodial work.

As to the reason why the school is seeing a shortage this year could be several reasons. Housing, gas prices or a combination of everything. Wenz says people are busy nowadays and coming out of COVID, people still have a little hesitation, but he hopes people can get past that and they will want to become more involved.

“After the two years we went through as a society, we just don’t value education as high as we need to anymore,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a priority and we need to get back to putting more of an emphasis on it being a priority.”

Thompson Falls Elementary is also in need of substitute teachers and principal Len Dorscher says the shortage of great substitute teachers is not only seen locally but statewide as well. “I hear that from principals all the time,” Dorscher said. “We try to recruit subs each year but we often go without and have to shift people around. It can be difficult to meet the needs of our students when we do not have enough adults to help out.” Dorscher says the elementary school is always looking for substitutes and currently taking applications.

Wenz credits his fellow teachers and student body for creating a warm and welcoming environment for anyone who wants to come and be a part of it. “Even in an emergency, we can still pull it together,” he said. “The staff has been really good. They work so closely together; they always know what’s going on in each other’s classrooms. They can go in and help the sub get going and check on them throughout the day.”

Right now, Wenz is looking for those who are willing to be around the students for seven hours a day and guide them through the lesson plan. “We value our subs here,” he said. “I started my educational career as a substitute teacher. I remember walking in those shoes and knowing how important it was. It truly does help us out to fulfill a critical need. We’ve got to keep education going in the classrooms.”

Wenz says he’s had those who were interested in helping but were hesitant because they didn’t have a degree or didn’t go to college. “That’s OK,” he says. “I’m not looking for that, I’m looking for someone to keep the students safe, keep them in the building and see that they get home properly at the end of the day.”

Academics are still the priority, but Wenz says getting through the basics of the day can come first. “We still need to get through the day the best we can and I’m just looking for folks who are willing to help out,” he said.

For questions or for those who would like to help substitute at Trout Creek School, contact Wenz at [email protected] or (406) 827-3629. In Thompson Falls School District, the application is available online at http://www.thompson

falls.net.