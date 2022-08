Sean Kelly with Avista presents a check to 4-H members (from left) Andrew Wrobleski, Mackenzie Tulloch and Mikiah Cook following the company's charity golf tournament on Saturday.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Avista was back at River's Bend in Thompson Falls last Saturday for their annual charity golf tournament. The beneficiary for this year's event, which featured a full lineup of 18 four-person teams, was Sanders County 4-H.

While Avista sponsors the...