Hill Gang enjoys cooler temps

A regular round of golf is never just a regular round of golf when you get to hang out with the Over The Hill Gang at River’s Bend Golf Course. On Monday, the golfers gathered for fun and regular play as they welcomed a bit cooler temperatures.

Ron Beaty shot the low gross round of 42 for the men, while George Krueger’s low net of 34 was best for the day. Beaty also scored a birdie on No. 8 with a chip–in and was one of three golfers to win the pay for par on No. 2, along with Bruce Craw and Dan Whittenburg.

Barb Wooden had the low net for the women with a 36 and Liz Morkert hit the long drive on No. 9.

Steve Clark was closest to the pin in two on No. 1, while Jens Jantzen was closest to the pin on No. 8. For long putts, Dennis Gripp sank the longest on No. 8, Sam Bernhardt on No. 8, Krueger on No. 6, Jesse Mack on No. 4, Ray Marshall on No. 3 and Whittenburg on No. 2 while Steve Fairbank took that honor on No. 9. Mack also hit the long drives for the men on No. 6 and No. 9.