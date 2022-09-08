ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Miriah Kardelis 

Question of the week

How did you celebrate Labor Day weekend?

 
September 8, 2022



CRYSTAL WEST, Plains - “Baling hay.”

CODY WEST, Plains - “I went to the fair.”

JANA LAWRENCE, Thompson Falls - “Cleaning my house. I was also learning how to ride an electric tricycle. I would much rather be outside.”

CHAD SIVERTSEN, Thompson Falls - “I chased a bear out of my yard. I also trimmed trees and picked apples.”

BECKY BENNETT, Thompson Falls - “Moving.”

LaDONNA CULBERT, KALISPELL - “I went to the fair and did some kayaking.”

 

