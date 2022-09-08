Question of the week
How did you celebrate Labor Day weekend?
September 8, 2022
CRYSTAL WEST, Plains - “Baling hay.”
CODY WEST, Plains - “I went to the fair.”
JANA LAWRENCE, Thompson Falls - “Cleaning my house. I was also learning how to ride an electric tricycle. I would much rather be outside.”
CHAD SIVERTSEN, Thompson Falls - “I chased a bear out of my yard. I also trimmed trees and picked apples.”
BECKY BENNETT, Thompson Falls - “Moving.”
LaDONNA CULBERT, KALISPELL - “I went to the fair and did some kayaking.”
