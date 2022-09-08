Remember When?

90 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 31, 1932

ROAD IS COMPLETED

The highway between Clarks Fork, Idaho and Noxon on the north side of the river after a year or so of intensive construction, bridge building, etc. is now open for automobile traffic.

This road is hard to excel any place in the country, both for the beauty of the scenery, and the fine construction work. Those who have been over the Columbia route contend that the Clarks Fork between Noxon and Clarks Fork, Idaho is equally as beautiful and fascinating to the motorist. It is a high-speed road, wide, banked curves, stone bridges and gradual grades. It is a motorist’s dream. It is as fine a piece of highway construction work as can be found anyplace in the country.

Surveying crews are now preparing stretches of road for contract bidding between Trout Creek and Thompson Falls. We understand that the old railroad grade will be followed all the way, and the official bridge will be over the old railroad bridge instead of the bridge used at this time. This means an outlay of considerable over one hundred thousand dollars. This and other improvements make the Clarks Fork one of the finest highways in the state.

STORE WILL OPEN THE 3RD

Free sandwiches, free coffee, and free groceries are part of the big attraction on the opening day of Larson’s Store. If hundreds don’t crowd in for the “grand opening” we will miss our guess.

We predict that folks will be in from all up and down the line, Noxon, Heron, White Pine, Trout Creek, Belknap, Tuscor and even Plains.

The Larsons are the leading merchants of Noxon, where they have been located for years. They have built up a substantial imposing business at that point and have a reputation as “go getters.” This is the first time they have branched out, and we will not be surprised to eventually see them expanding even further.

COUNTY FAIR IS PROMISING EVENT

The Plains people and the committee conducting the fair are doing their best to put on a first class little fair this year. The premium list this year gives every ambitious farmer a chance to make a showing on some of his prize produce.

Let’s do everything we can to encourage and boost for Plains and their fair this year. In spite of the depression and other discouraging factors Plains went right ahead and put their fair on, and so they are entitled to a lot of credit.

Send your produce and try for the prizes on threshed grains, forage, seeds, beans and peas, corn, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries, apples, carrots, beets, rutabagas, parsnips, onions, turnips, cabbage, celery, cauliflower, lettuce, chard, eggplant, tomatoes, rhubarb, cucumbers, peppers, watermelon, squash, pumpkin, mangel worzel, (a beet closely related to Swiss chard and sugar beets), sugar beets, potatoes, and meats, cut flowers, canned goods, embroidery and sewing.

A.I. Harlow is the head of the grain and grasses division, J.E. Matthews, horticulture, J.I. Howser, roots and vegetables, G.A. Helterline, floriculture, Mrs. J.F. Mathews, home economics, and H.R. Armeling, 4-H Club.

The fair in 1932 was held September 16 and 17. The first day was entrance day. Because of limited funds (this was during the depression) poultry, livestock, sheaves, and women’s needlework were omitted from the premium list.

FARMERS MARKET TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY

Because many of the farm women like to come in Friday to bring the boys and girls home from high school the Farm Market will be held on Friday instead of Saturday.

People shouldn’t miss out on the Farm Market. The ladies have homemade cakes and pies that fairly melt in your mouth. Cream, butter, eggs, cheese, fruit, vegetables, all fresh and appetizing. We should all encourage our local farmers as much as we can, since they are the backbone of every community.