Bull Gin Complex nears 1,000 acres

Ledger photo by Annie Wooden A helicopter dips a bucket into the Clark Fork River near Noxon on Sunday.

by Annie Wooden

Several wildfires are burning on the west end of Sanders County. The lightning-caused fires were the result of recent thunderstorm activity.

The Kootenai Ranger District is referring to a group of fires as the Bull Gin Complex, which as of Tuesday encompassed 834 acres and w...