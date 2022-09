The Sanders County Elections office, including (from left) Bobbi Christenson, Theresa Meagher and McKenna Wallace, has a new office across the street from the courthouse that will allow a more focused approached to county election procedures.

The Sanders County Elections office has a new office space with more room to focus on county election procedures.

The office, which was previously located within the Clerk and Recorder's office at the courthouse, has moved across Jefferson Street to 1037 W. Main St., Suite 102. The location wa...