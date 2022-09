Blue Hawk Ivy Finn Walsh tips the ball over the net against Anaconda on Saturday.

The Blue Hawk volleyball team split a pair of home games last week as they beat Deer Lodge in three sets on Friday and then fell to Anaconda in three on Saturday.

In the win against Deer Lodge, the Hawks ralled 25-12, 25-24, 25-21. Olivian Harnett garnered nine of the team's 13 set assists, S...