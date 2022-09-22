Montana roots brought insurance agent back

"Why wouldn't you want to come back to Montana?" That was Dennis Spurlock's response when the insurance agent was asked why he moved back to Montana in 2018. Spurlock operates Behling-Perry Insurance Agency in Plains, which opened at 306 W. Railroad Avenue last year.

Dennis Spurlock opened the business last fall in Plains, but has been an insurance agent since 2008. He grew up in Whitefish, but sold insurance in Utah. Spurlock said he loves the people in Montana and being near the area where he grew up. He joined the Air Force when he graduated high school and traveled the world, but he was excited for the opportunity to move back to Montana.

Working with Spurlock is Kelli Baker, who also is a licensed insurance agent. As an independent agency, Spurlock said they have access to additional companies for coverage and can shop around for their customers to find the best coverage, which he noted isn't always the cheapest. They have the advantage of the available resources of a national company, but offer local customer service. Alera Group is the parent company of Behling-Perry. Spurlock noted that he and Baker try to be proactive for their customers, working on their renewals to shop for discounts and changes a few months before the policy is up for renewal. "We want to make sure our customers are taken care of and want them to know we are here if they have questions," Spurlock explained.

Spurlock said he tries to be an advocate to his customers. "Very few people read their insurance contracts," he said, and he tries to educate himself so he can educate his customers. He said educating people about insurance is one of the most important aspects of his job, as the industry is constantly changing. Spurlock is a Certified Insurance Counselor, a continuing education program that allows him additional knowledge and expertise.

The most common question Spurlock gets about insurance is regarding rates. He explains that "rates don't matter if you don't have coverage," and helps customers look at the whole picture for coverage, not just specific aspects. "I enjoy being there for my customers and building relationships." It's because of those relationships that Spurlock has customers in more than 30 states. He said he is looking to expand to additional areas in Northwest Montana.

Behling-Perry Insurance Agency is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Spurlock noted that they are also available on weekends and after hours if needed. Reach Spurlock and Baker at (406) 826-9090 or http://www.westernmontanainsurance.com.