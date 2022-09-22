Quilters donate work of art to TRACS for fundraiser

The Flat Iron Quilting Guild recently donated a quilt to Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS). Compassion for homeless animals drove the guild to create this beautiful quilt specifically for TRACS to use as a fundraiser, said Lorri Renard with the quilt guild. The guild also has an ongoing project where they make lap quilts for cancer patients going through treatment. Those quilts are donated to the Sanders County Cancer Network.

The Local Artists Supporting TRACS Silent Auction will run November 28 - December 16. "The auction will be the main fundraiser for TRACS this year and we hope to make it bigger than last year's," said Karen Olson, a TRACS volunteer who is organizing the auction. "This fun Meow and Bow Wow quilt will definitely be a showcase piece for the auction. There are so many talented artists in our area and we're hoping that they'll be willing to donate a piece or two of their artwork. But we'll also accept artwork from non-local artists as well as non-art items or gift certificates."

All proceeds from the silent auction will go directly for the care of the shelter animals. TRACS provides a caring, temporary home for over 1,000 dogs and cats each year. Some of their expenses include vaccinations, microchips, spay/neuter, vet visits and other medical care, prescription medications, staffing, transportation, building maintenance (including needed roof repairs), tons of laundry, food, blankets, office and record keeping.

The venue has not been determined as that will depend on how many donations are expected. Email Olson at [email protected] if you plan on making a donation for the auction. Art donations can be turned in November 15-26 but arrangements can be made if those dates don't work.