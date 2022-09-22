TF Elementary welcomes new staff members

Enrollment is up at Thompson Falls Elementary School. There are around 60 new students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year. Elementary principal Len Dorscher says all K-12 staff had the opportunity to go through a Love and Logic training prior to classes starting. “Many staff got CPR certified as well and we all did some great safety training as a district,” Dorscher said. The staff also spent a week together prior to classes starting, allowing them to get ready for students to walk into school on the first day.

Brittany Nichols, who is also a new addition to the high school, will be teaching band. Taylour Freed will be coming on as a special education teacher for kindergarten through 4th grade classes. Karissa Snead will be teaching 7th and 8th grade English language arts and electives.

The school is also welcoming six new paraprofessionals this year: Holly Franck, Nautasha Jones, Stephanie Boddy, Madison Koonce, Heather Thompson and Shannon Brown, who will also serve as a long-term substitute teacher.

“Our first day brought a lot of smiles and just a few tears, most from parents,” Dorscher said. “The staff is super positive and excited for a new year.”