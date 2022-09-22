Forest Fest provides interactive info

Dozens of community members spent a Saturday morning getting to know nature at the Forest Fest in Thompson Falls.

The event was presented by Eastern Sanders County Collaborative, Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness and Kaniksu Land Trust and featured demonstrations and information about forests and forest land management.

The morning demonstrations were held at the Mule Pasture north of Thompson Falls. Guests received information from organizations including the sponsors, Kootenai Forest Stakeholders Coalition, Thompson River Lumber, the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce. Guests were able to walk a portion of the Mule Pasture trail, which had several stations with additional information and forest experts.

Allison Warth and Ana Jacoby work for the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service as part of the trails crew. They demonstrated how to use a crosscut saw. Warth said the activity was popular with kids attending the event. "People think it's a harder tool to use than it actually is," Warth said of a crosscut saw. "With a sharp saw and good communication, it can be really fun." She noted that while the Forest Service primarily uses chainsaws to clear trails, there are opportunities to still use crosscut saws in deeper backcountry areas.

Sanders County 4-H members coordinated kids' activities at the Forest Fest, including an obstacle course, scavenger hunt and assisting children with making paint brushes out of string, a stick and pine needles. The kids then tested their paint brushes and created artwork.

Annie Wooden Forest Service crew members demonstrate how to use a cross cut saw.

The afternoon of Forest Fest was held at Harlow Ranch Bison Company in Thompson Falls. Owner Melinda Anakalea talked about the history of the ranch, the conservation easements they have and the forest management strategy they use. She also showcased different phases of their forest management, along with the bison herd. Regan Plumb with Kaniksu Land Trust presented information on conservation easements on private property. Peter Kolb with the MSU Extension Forestry Department talked extensively on forest management, how to assess the health of a forest, the importance of mixed severity fire in our forests and how to safely mimic that on your property, and other strategies for maintaining a healthy forest.

"We had great attendance from the public and I think the event went really well," said Mosher, adding that they hope to make the Forest Fest an annual event.