Fall reminder

I'm definitely one of those people who rises with the sun. In the summer, I'm up early. Now that the sun is rising later, I'm wanting to rise later as well.

People are putting their gardens to bed, putting away lawn mowers and getting out their fall and winter wardrobes and snow shovels.

Driving into town this week was a friendly reminder of the change in season and another adjustment we need to make - turning on headlights on our cars during foggy fall mornings. Most vehicles nowadays have the automatic lights that come on and turn off depending on that weather. Sometimes that fog is tricky, even for the latest technology, so we have to remember to turn on the headlights.

Those morning commuters between Trout Creek and Thompson Falls know just what I'm talking about. There are spots with fog so dense you have to (and should) slow down and creep along in order to be mindful of other traffic. Ensuring your lights are on protects you, protects other drivers and protects the wildlife. Especially with the school buses out and about each day, we all need to be a little more observant with the change of seasons.

Happy Fall! — Annie Wooden