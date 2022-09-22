Bowling Scores

MONDAY NITE GALS W L

Just Us 6.5 1.5

Rock 'n Bowl 4 4

Brew Crew 4 4

Dolls with Balls 3.5 4.5

Nascar Freaks 3 5

Team Scr. Game: Just Us, 474; Scr. Series: Rock 'n Bowl, 1276; Hcp. Game: Just Us, 736; Hcp. Series: Just Us, 2057; Inv. Scr. Game: Shelly Wrightson, 186; Scr. Series: Shelly Wrightson, 464.

BOWLING BEAUTIES W L

Sunflower Gals 2.5 1.5

The Dinkers 2 2

Aspire PT 2 2

Elliott Realty 2 2

Lane Blazers 2 2

Gardner Ranch 1.5 2.5

Team Scr. Game: The Dinkers, 403; Scr. Series: The Dinkers, 1148; Hcp. Game: Aspire PT, 646; Hcp. Series: Elliott Realty, 1806; Inv. Scr. Game: Mikki Jackson, 160; Scr. Series: Mikki Jackson, 406; Inv. Hcp. Game: Mikki Jackson, 225.

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L

Howard Services 8 0

Highlead 7 1

Pocket Pounders 5 3

Bernies Auto 3 5

Mountain Plains LLC 1 7

Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 633; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 1800; Hcp. Game: Highlead, 815; Hcp. Series: Howard Services, 2307; Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 186; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 514.

OVER THE HILL GANG W L

Fun Team 3 1

Combak Kids 3 1

Jokers Wild 2.5 1.5

Leftovers 1.5 2.5

Roll ‘N Along 1 3

Mixed Nuts 1 3

Team Scr. Game: Fun Team, 716; Scr. Series: Fun Team, 2026; Hcp. Game: Leftovers, 858; Hcp. Series: Fun Team, 2407; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 215; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 599; Wms Inv. Scr Game: Wendy Kelley, 180; Wms Scr Series: Wendy Kelley, 495.

FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L

Mountain Plains LLC 4 0

Pin Busters 4 0

Till Valhalla Tatoo 4 0

Lyght & Lyght Used Bo 0 4

Project Ascent 0 4

Bowling Bad 0 4

Team Scr. Game: Mountain Plains LLC, 710; Scr. Series: Mountain Plains LLC, 1876; Hcp. Game: Mountain Plains LLC, 710; Hcp. Series: Mountain Plains LLC, 1876; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 202; Scr. Series: Bernie Groshong, 524; Wms Inv. Scr. Game: Wendy Kelley, 181; Scr Series: Wendy Kelley, 512.