Bowling Scores
September 22, 2022
MONDAY NITE GALS W L
Just Us 6.5 1.5
Rock 'n Bowl 4 4
Brew Crew 4 4
Dolls with Balls 3.5 4.5
Nascar Freaks 3 5
Team Scr. Game: Just Us, 474; Scr. Series: Rock 'n Bowl, 1276; Hcp. Game: Just Us, 736; Hcp. Series: Just Us, 2057; Inv. Scr. Game: Shelly Wrightson, 186; Scr. Series: Shelly Wrightson, 464.
BOWLING BEAUTIES W L
Sunflower Gals 2.5 1.5
The Dinkers 2 2
Aspire PT 2 2
Elliott Realty 2 2
Lane Blazers 2 2
Gardner Ranch 1.5 2.5
Team Scr. Game: The Dinkers, 403; Scr. Series: The Dinkers, 1148; Hcp. Game: Aspire PT, 646; Hcp. Series: Elliott Realty, 1806; Inv. Scr. Game: Mikki Jackson, 160; Scr. Series: Mikki Jackson, 406; Inv. Hcp. Game: Mikki Jackson, 225.
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L
Howard Services 8 0
Highlead 7 1
Pocket Pounders 5 3
Bernies Auto 3 5
Mountain Plains LLC 1 7
Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 633; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 1800; Hcp. Game: Highlead, 815; Hcp. Series: Howard Services, 2307; Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 186; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 514.
OVER THE HILL GANG W L
Fun Team 3 1
Combak Kids 3 1
Jokers Wild 2.5 1.5
Leftovers 1.5 2.5
Roll ‘N Along 1 3
Mixed Nuts 1 3
Team Scr. Game: Fun Team, 716; Scr. Series: Fun Team, 2026; Hcp. Game: Leftovers, 858; Hcp. Series: Fun Team, 2407; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 215; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 599; Wms Inv. Scr Game: Wendy Kelley, 180; Wms Scr Series: Wendy Kelley, 495.
FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L
Mountain Plains LLC 4 0
Pin Busters 4 0
Till Valhalla Tatoo 4 0
Lyght & Lyght Used Bo 0 4
Project Ascent 0 4
Bowling Bad 0 4
Team Scr. Game: Mountain Plains LLC, 710; Scr. Series: Mountain Plains LLC, 1876; Hcp. Game: Mountain Plains LLC, 710; Hcp. Series: Mountain Plains LLC, 1876; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 202; Scr. Series: Bernie Groshong, 524; Wms Inv. Scr. Game: Wendy Kelley, 181; Scr Series: Wendy Kelley, 512.
