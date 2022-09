A TOUGH READ – Donned with "drunk glasses," juniors Kassidy O'Keefe, Gabe "Man Child" Rasmussen (99) and Drew Carey try to put a puzzle together while classmate Amy Hill, without glasses, guides the others in the Crazy Goggles Puzzle, part of the Plains High School Horsemen Olympics. The seniors took first for four points.

The actual Olympics are not likely to have the events of "Hungry Hippo," "Powder Puff Football," or "Crazy Goggle Puzzle" incorporated in its competition, but they made for a fun time on the Plains High School football field Friday afternoon last week.

The events were part of the annual Homecomi...