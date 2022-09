Blue Hawk Avery Burgess sets the ball as teammates Ellie Baxter and Gabby Hannum look on during Thompson's home match against Mission.

The Blue Hawks got a homecoming win last Thursday as they welcomed the Mission Bulldogs to Thompson Falls. The Hawks won in three straight sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16.

Senior Natalie Roberts led the Hawks as she served four of the team's 12 aces and carded six of the team's 23 digs. Ellie Baxter...