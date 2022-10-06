Remember When?

90 YEARS AGO

SEPTEMBER 28, 1932

TELEPHONE COMPANY INSTALLS CIRCUIT

An initial copper telephone circuit has been constructed and is now in operation between Thompson Falls, Montana, and Clarks Fork, Idaho, a distance of approximately 56 miles, according to an announcement made today by Phoebe N. Eplin, local manager of the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Co.

The new circuit also will serve toll station in Montana at Heron, Noxon Ranger Station, Noxon, Tuscor, Trout Creek Ranger Station, Trout Creek, White Pine and Belknap. A high grade of transmission is assured by the new facilities, Mrs. Eplin said.

The cost o the new circuit was in the neighborhood of $9,000.

PUBLIC HEARING ON CLOSING NOXON STATION

The State Board of Railroad Commissioners have set October 13 as the date at which time the Noxon discontinued agency will b e heard. The application of the railroad to discontinue the Noxon station was protested by a petition signed by thirty-four Noxon residents.

80 YEARS AGO • OCTOBER 7, 1942

JUNK ROUNDUP

On October 10 a one-day drive will be staged in Thompson Falls. Householders are urged to search their premises thoroughly for all items of scrap salvage material and pile it on their sidewalks on October 10. Trucks will be round to pick it up.

Receipts will be divided between the Civilian Defense organization in Montana and the local Camp Fire Girls organization.

Acceptable items are most metal, burlap sacks, clean rags, rubber and rope. Items not useable at this time are tin cans, light sheet metal such as stove sides and other bulky light sheet metal items, badly burned stove grates and old cable or light wire.

The response to the scrap drive has been exceptionally fine in all parts of the county. The Boy Scouts of Plains have collected over 30,000 pounds and the Future Farmers of America boys at the Hot Springs high school have collected over 50,000 pounds. Other organizations are just getting into their stride. It is estimated that 7,000,000 pounds of metal and 120,000 pounds of rubber have been shipped out of Sanders County since the war started.

MORE RATIONING

Men’s Rubber Boots and Rubber Work Shoes Rationed

All stocks of men’s rubber boots and rubber work shoes were frozen as of midnight, September 29. From now on the local War Price and Rationing Board will receive applications from consumers for these rationed items.

The following paragraphs are quoted from Leon Henderson, office of Price Administration, Washington, D.C.

“Rubber boots and rubber work shoes are just as important to you as tires are to an army truck. We rationed tires to keep those trucks rolling. Now we’re rationing this footwear to keep you working – producing to WIN the war.

Today America needs rubber so badly that we can’t spare a single pair of rubber boots or rubber work shoes for sportsmen. We can’t even spare a pair to workers who can possibly wear lighter types.

Remember, Victory rides on rubber! Don’t buy any rubber footwear unless you can get along without a new pair. Help save every ounce of rubber you can.”

GOLF COURSE COMING ALONG FINE

The golf course, with F.J. Ward as general manager of the enterprise and Dodley Powell as president is progressing. The fairway and greens are getting in condition and the course will soon be ready for play. It is situated on Woodland flats across the road from the landing field (now a cemetery). It is convenient walking distance to town and doubtless a great many will take advantage of playing the game. If you are interested and want to take out a membership, see Wm. Johnston.

In the late 1950s there was another golf course where the high school football field, Golf Street and Mount Silcox Road area is.