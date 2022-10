WEAVING MOVES – Clark Fork Soccer Alliance Johnny Felix manuevers between Browning Indians Rodney Kennerly (left) and Gus Bullshoe at a game at Plains. Clark Fork Soccer Alliance won 7-0.

The two Clark Fork Soccer Alliance teams both claimed victories last week in games against Browning boys and girls teams at the Amundson Sports Complex.

Josh Allday's U18 boys defeated the Browning Indians 7-0. Both Sanders County teams go by Clark Fork Soccer Alliance and have players from arou...