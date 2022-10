Weston Block of Thompson Falls (left) and Tuff Ryder of Trout Creek crest a hill at the Wilderness in Libby on Saturday.

Local cross country athletes traveled to Arlee last week for the Hatchery run, and the Thompson Falls high school girls all finished in the top 10 of the race. Senior Ellie Baxter crossed the finished line first in 21 minutes, 34 seconds, while eighth-grade sister Aubrey was third in 23:19. Faith...