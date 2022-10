Hawk senior Cheyla Irvine (right) bumps the ball as Natalie Roberts backer her up in Plains last Thursday.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks traveled to Plains to take on the Trotters on Thursday. The Hawks won in three straight sets, 25-7, 25-14, 25-17, but the Trotters put on a valiant effort in front of their energetic home crowd.

As the first set started, the Hawks took a significant lead with sen...