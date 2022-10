Blue Hawks boys (from left) Maika Hammer, Jakob Molina and James O'Dowd compete at the Mission Shadow run in Polson last weekend.

The Blue Hawk cross country season is winding down, but the energy and enthusiasm from the Thompson Falls team isn't slowing.

The Hawks competed last week in the Mission Shadow run at the Silver Fox Golf Course on the Salish Kootenai College campus. "It was an interesting course with hay bales...