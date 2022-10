Cella Hodges, a Thompson Falls High School student who also serves on the Rex Theater Foundation board, helps serve guests at the fundraiser on Saturday.

Cultures collided at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge on Saturday as the second annual Spaghetti Western Fundraiser was held to raise funds for The Rex Theater in Thompson Falls.

More than 100 people enjoyed a spaghetti dinner as they bid on silent and live auction items, tried their luck at r...