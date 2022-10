Owners Melissa and Shawn Atkinson operate Heron Siding Genearl Store at 3 Depot Street. The store is open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. seven days a week.

A new general store has opened in Heron offering people everyday staple items and a sense of community. Owners Melissa and Shawn Atkinson opened Heron Siding General Store in September with the hopes of giving community members a place to gather, eat and shop.

"I was the postmaster for four y...