Jennissee Maria Mihan

Jonathan and Jennifer (Ekberg) Mihan of Oregon announce the birth of their daughter, Jennissee Marie Mihan.

Jennissee arrived at 5:37 am on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay, OR. She weighed 6 lbs 15 oz, and measured 20 inches in length.

Her siblings are Josh Ekberg, Tristan Mihan, and Lindsay Mihan.

Paternal grandparents are Mervyn and Janet Mihan of Redding, California.

Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Josie Lane of Arkansas.