AROUND THE CORNER – Plains Horseman Nicholas Hill makes his way around the end as a Charlo Viking tries to stop him. Hill picked up eight yards on the run.

by Annie Wooden and Ed Moreth

The Horsemen hosted the Charlo Vikings last Friday in Plains, falling 54-20.

The Vikings were the first to score Friday night nearly halfway into the first quarter. Plains responded with under a minute left as Mason Elliott returned a kickoff 65 yards to tie t...