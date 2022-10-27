Question of the Week: Why is it important to vote?
October 27, 2022
Kristen Wing, Thompson Falls - “It’s a privilege that people have died for.”
Jonathan Lueb, Thompson Falls - “It’s a privilege many people don't have. If you don't vote change is in someone else’s hands.”
Mindy Lyght, Thompson Falls - “It gives you the opportunity to know what's going on and to be able to weigh in on it. Also to get familiar with candidates.”
Brittany Swartzentruber, Thompson Falls - “For people to have a voice…important in issues.”
Margaret Juneman, Thompson Falls - “Extremely important, people have died to give us this freedom. ... It's important we have accuracy in voting
and accuracy in the counting.”
Dan Lewis, Thompson Falls - “Make your voice count.”
