Noxon senior Aubrey Erwin (right) smiles as teammate and fellow senior Emily Brown prepares to serve the ball against Two Eagle River.

by Annie Wooden

The Noxon Red Devils played their last home game of the season last Thursday, dominating Two Eagle River in three sets, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11.

It was a night of celebration for Noxon as they recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month in their pink jerseys and honored Aubrey Erwin...