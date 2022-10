STRAIGHT SHOT – Plains Horseman Darren Standeford passes to receiver Mason Elliott while Tiger Emerson Atkins tries to stop him.

In one of the highest scoring games of the season for both teams, Plains fell in their final contest of the season at home Wednesday, 82-38, to the Darby Tigers.

In the first moments of the game, Plains fumbled the kickoff return but then the Tigers also fumbled and Horseman Nicholas Hill pick...