COLOR OF MUSIC – Pianist Scott Kirby uses watercolors, along with photographs, video, movies, and words as part of his performance at the Paradise Center. The watercolor paintings are ones he has done over the last 20 years.

Watching a pianist play for more than an hour could be a bit tedious, but a performance last week at the Paradise Center was anything but boring.

Pianist Scott Kirby took his gig to a higher level by mixing music, photographs, video, movies, and narrative to his performance, calling it a "movie...