Plains season ends at District

Hawks Blakely Lakko and Finn Walsh jump to block a ball against Bigfork during the district tournament at Thompson Falls High School.

Thompson Falls hosted the District 7B volleyball tournament last weekend. It was an intense roller coaster ride for the Blue Hawks, who hoisted the second-place trophy when it was all said and done.

After a bye in the first round, Thompson Falls played Eureka on Friday afternoon, winning in th...