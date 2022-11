EYE ON THE MARK – Hot Springs Savage Heat Nick McAllister keeps an eye on the first down marker, but is stopped by Hi-Line Hawk Nate Nelson.

It was a hard end to a great season for the Hot Springs Savage Heat in their clash against the Chester-Joplin-Iverness Hi-Line Hawks at Hot Springs Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks bumped the Savage Heat from the Class C six-man playoffs in the first round with a 55-54 victory in double overtime...