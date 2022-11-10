ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jennifer Curran 

Question of the week

Should the U.S. Treasury keep the penny in circulation?

 
November 10, 2022



Cecil Jevons,

Thompson Falls - “The dollar is going to zero, so why worry about a penny?”

Cary Christensen,

Clark Fork, Idaho - “Keep them because we’ve always had them.”

Eric Christensen,

Clark Fork, Idaho - “When they change the prices to whole dollars, then get rid of them.”

Jenni Yoder,

Thompson Falls - “Absolutely, because it balances out…. Math works best with them.”

Mike O'Farrell,

Thompson Falls - “Yes, let them have it, I don’t care.”

Joe Bower,

Thompson Falls - “Sure, everyone needs a penny…. Take one, give one.”

 

