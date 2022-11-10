Question of the week
Should the U.S. Treasury keep the penny in circulation?
November 10, 2022
Cecil Jevons,
Thompson Falls - “The dollar is going to zero, so why worry about a penny?”
Cary Christensen,
Clark Fork, Idaho - “Keep them because we’ve always had them.”
Eric Christensen,
Clark Fork, Idaho - “When they change the prices to whole dollars, then get rid of them.”
Jenni Yoder,
Thompson Falls - “Absolutely, because it balances out…. Math works best with them.”
Mike O'Farrell,
Thompson Falls - “Yes, let them have it, I don’t care.”
Joe Bower,
Thompson Falls - “Sure, everyone needs a penny…. Take one, give one.”
