Retried Army veteran Don Kunzer places a wreath at the base of the American flag at Plains Cemetery as VFW Post Commander Ron Kilbury salutes and Army veteran Greg Davis holds the post flag for a Veterans Day ceremony.

It was 22 degrees with snow and ice on the ground, but that didn't deter members of VFW Post 3596 from forming up in the military section of the Plains Cemetery Friday to publicly commemorate Veterans Day.

"This Veterans Day is to honor all who served and we want to do our part to make sure ever...