Bowling scores
November 24, 2022
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L
Pocket Pounders 25 19
Bernie’s Auto 31 13
Howard Services 28 16
Highlead 28 16
Mountain Plains LLC 15 29
Giggles 5 39
Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto,725; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2036; Hcp. Game:Bernie’s Auto, 827; Hcp. Series: Pocket Pounders, 2357; Inv. Scr. Game:Ron Beaty, 223; Scr. Series:Ron Beaty, 602; Hcp. Game:Wendy Kelley, 251; Hcp. Series:Mike Kelley,653
OVER THE HILL GANG W L
Mixed Nuts 28 12
Fun Team 22 18
Jokers Wild 18.5 21.5
Roll’n Along 18 22
Leftovers 17.5 22.5
Combak Kids 16 24
Team Scr. Game:Fun Team,768; Scr. Series:Fun Team, 2079; Hcp. Game:FunTeam,915; Hcp. Series:Fun Team, 2520; Mens Inv. Scr. Game:Bernie Groshong, 235; Scr. Series:Bernie Groshong, 593; Hcp. Game:Bernie Groshong, 268; Hcp. Series:Bernie Groshong, 692 Wms Inv. Scr Game:Wendy Kelley,181; Scr Series:Wendy Kelley,485; Hcp. Game:Eileen Turk, 232; Hcp. Series:Cathy Hummel,616
FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L
Bowling Bad 25 15
Used Bowlers 21 19
Let It Roll 20 20
Project Ascent 20 20
Pin Busters 17 23
Mountain Plains LLC 17 23
Team Scr. Game:Mountain Plains,735; Scr. Series:Mountain Plains, 2129; Hcp. Game:Mountain Plains, 860; Hcp. Series:Mountain Plains, 2504; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 212; Scr. Series:Ron Beaty, 629; Hcp. Game:Dennis Caldwell,242; Hcp. Series:Ron Beaty, 671; Wms Inv. Scr. Game:Wendy Kelley, 179; Scr. Series: Amanda Sandbloom, 620; Hcp. Game:Cathy Hummel, 231; Hcp. Series: Amanda Sandbloom, 620
BOWLING BEAUTIES W L
Elliott Realty 25.5 14.5
Sunflower Gals 24 16
Aspire PT 20.5 19.5
The Dinkers 18.5 21.5
Lane Blazers 16 24
Gardner Ranch 15.5 24.5
Team Scr. Game:Lane Blazers, 415; Scr. Series:Elliott Realty, 1156; Hcp. Game:Lane Blazers,655 ; Hcp. Series:The Dinkers, 1836 Inv. Scr. Game:Mikki Jackson,187; Scr. Series: Mary Thomas, 472; Inv. Hcp. Game:Mikki Jackson, 568; Hcp. Series: Mary Thomas, 646
