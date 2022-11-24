Question of the week: How do you cook a turkey?

Spencer Hart - “10 minutes in the oven because it’s so big.”

Maddie Park - “Put it

in a pan and you cut it up

and cook for 30 minutes

or so and serve it.”

Zackary Keen - “Cut its

head off and put in stuffing and some ingredients. Cook

for one minute on the

stove and it tastes good.”

Harley Vold-Dembowski - “Heat it

up, put stuff in it, put it in the stove for 30 minutes.”

Hank Pavlik - “I’d cook it nice and perfect on the grill for four minutes”

Millie Mosher - “Put it in the oven, cook for 15

minutes. Take it out and

stuff it with food and eat it.”