Question of the week: How do you cook a turkey?
November 24, 2022
Spencer Hart - “10 minutes in the oven because it’s so big.”
Maddie Park - “Put it
in a pan and you cut it up
and cook for 30 minutes
or so and serve it.”
Zackary Keen - “Cut its
head off and put in stuffing and some ingredients. Cook
for one minute on the
stove and it tastes good.”
Harley Vold-Dembowski - “Heat it
up, put stuff in it, put it in the stove for 30 minutes.”
Hank Pavlik - “I’d cook it nice and perfect on the grill for four minutes”
Millie Mosher - “Put it in the oven, cook for 15
minutes. Take it out and
stuff it with food and eat it.”
Reader Comments(0)