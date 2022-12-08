ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger

By Jennifer Curran 

Question of the week

What is your favorite holiday tradition?

 
December 8, 2022



ROD HART, Thompson Falls - “I try to keep it at a manageable level. I have one decoration, a wreath.”

JIM McFEELEY, Trout Creek - “Getting to visit with relatives.”

VICKI CROSS, Trout Creek - “Looking at all the lights and caroling.”

NANCY LAWSON, Plains - “Trimming the tree, that's what makes Christmas.”

DAWN THAIN, Plains - “Alone time with my husband, the fire popping in the woodstove, snow on the trees.”

TERESA DAY, Noxon - “Seeing family.”

 

