Question of the week
What is your favorite holiday tradition?
December 8, 2022
ROD HART, Thompson Falls - “I try to keep it at a manageable level. I have one decoration, a wreath.”
JIM McFEELEY, Trout Creek - “Getting to visit with relatives.”
VICKI CROSS, Trout Creek - “Looking at all the lights and caroling.”
NANCY LAWSON, Plains - “Trimming the tree, that's what makes Christmas.”
DAWN THAIN, Plains - “Alone time with my husband, the fire popping in the woodstove, snow on the trees.”
TERESA DAY, Noxon - “Seeing family.”
Reader Comments(0)