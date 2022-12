TRAIN TIME – Plains resident Bill Beck (left) and Plains School Superintendent Thom Chisholm put the final touches to the Polar Express Village in the "Opportunity Room" of the school's new multipurpose room.

The Polar Express once again made a stop at Plains last week and it looks like it's staying for about a month.

Plains resident Bill Beck and Plains High School Superintendent Thom Chisholm set up the Polar Express train set and an accompanying village in the "Opportunity Room" of the new multipu...