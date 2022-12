SNOWY WINDOW – Plains High School senior Lilly Geenen works on a snowwoman while junior Hallie Corbin paints a baby snow figure at The Fabric Pixie in Plains.

Plains High School students helped ring in the start of December by giving the town a little bit of Christmas colors.

Twenty-five art students added to the early holiday spirit by painting Christmas themes on 17 businesses from the Clark Fork Valley Hospital to 406 Outlet all day Thursday. "I th...