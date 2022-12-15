PINOCHLE: Cathy, Jim lead November scores

The GFWC Woman’s Club Pinochle Marathon players lost one of their members in November, Bill Bodaley. The group sends condolences to his family. He will be missed.

In November play, Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst had the high of 7,060, followed by Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt with 6,690, Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger with 6,060 and Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley with 5,670. After three months of competition, the duo of Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty lead with 18,460, while Haywood and Klinger are in third with 16,820 and Pinkie Nelson and Kay Rasor in third with 16,210.

November scores: Cathay Mills and Jim Hurst, 7,060; Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt, 6,690; Alan Renard and Harry Whitmore, 6,250; Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger, 6,060; Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley, 5,670; Patty Coe and Claudia Reed, 5,640; Pinkie Nelson and Kay Rasor, 5,530; Juanita Triplett and Stephanie Blake, 5,310; Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej, 4,980; Lorri Renard and Joni Mosher, 4,880; Wendy Kelley and Ron beaty, 4,670; Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang, 4,650; Cath Mills and Joni Mosher, 4,580; Alan Renard an Lorri Renard, 4,550; Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins, 4,190; Cathay Mills and Jackie Pride, 3,360; Wendy Kelley and BJ Handford, 3,350.