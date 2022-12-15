Man pleads not guilty

Brody Everett Hill made his initial appearance before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday on charges stemming from a head-on collision with a Sanders County Sheriff’s deputy in April 2022. Hill entered not guilty pleas to felony counts of negligent vehicular assault and criminal endangerment, as well as misdemeanor counts of a seatbelt violation, driving under the influence of alcohol, and unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle.

According to charging documents, on April 6, 2022, Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on a county road between Noxon and Heron. Upon arrival on scene, troopers noted a Sanders County Sheriff’s Office truck was nearly off the roadway in the westbound lane, and a Subaru Impreza was blocking the eastbound lane. Both vehicles had sustained damage. Troopers noted that neither of the seatbelts in the Impreza were in use at the time of the collision, and numerous alcoholic beverage containers were throughout the car. Both the driver, Hill, and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

As alleged in the charging documents, Hill’s passenger admitted to troopers that they both had been drinking prior and were not wearing their seatbelts, which Hill later denied. Hill did admit to going about five miles an hour over the speed limit, as well as possibly being distracted by trying to retrieve an item from the backseat. Deputy April Phillips was the driver of the patrol vehicle and sustained injuries in the collision, but had exited the truck to render aid to the occupants of the car. Hill refused to submit a breath or blood sample, but review of his medical records, pursuant to a search warrant, showed a blood test indicating a BAC of 0.08. Judge Owen set a trial date of May 8, 2023.

Appearing for a change of plea, Michael Wayne Dauss pled guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of aggravated driving under the influence, first offense. As Dauss was pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, the matter went straight to sentencing. Dauss was sentenced to one year in the Sanders County Jail, with all that time suspended except two days. He received credit for two days time served, and will have to pay a $1,000 fine to the Sanders County DUI Task Force. Any remaining charges were dismissed.

Following up with a hearing held last week with Judge Deborah Kim Christopher, Kimberly Renee Dippre was arraigned on a felony count of driving under the influence, along with misdemeanor counts of operating without current registration and driving while license revoked or suspended. Dippre entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Per the charging documents, on August 21, 2022, Officer Thornton of the Thompson Falls Police Department pulled up next to a parked vehicle and observed intoxicated-like behavior from the apparent driver, Dippre. Dippre admitted to driving her vehicle to where it was currently parked and agreed to submit to a blood draw, which came back with a BAC of 0.098. Additionally, after reviewing Dippre’s history, she had been convicted of eight DUIs in two other states. Judge Christopher set the jury trial for April 17, 2023.