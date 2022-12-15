Partners propose forest projects

The Sanders County Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) met last week to hear from forest partners on proposed projects for the coming year.

Dave Wrobleski, District Ranger for the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, stated that Sanders County has $234,610 available in funding through the RAC. The funding comes from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, reauthorized by Congress through this year. Counties received federal funds based on factors including the percentage of land in federal ownership, funds generated through multi-use activities such as timber harvest, grazing and special use permits, and per capita income.

Last Tuesday, proponents recapped the 20 projects applied for this year, with a total of more than $409,000 being requested. Wrobleski stressed the importance of the RAC involvement in the funding process. “Without you all this money isn’t coming into the county,” he said.

Projects detailed last week include continuing revegetation efforts, road improvements in both the Cabinet and Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger Districts, upgrades and maintenance to trails and recreation sites, weed treatment, bank stabilization projects and support for an avalanche awareness program. Heather Berman, Sanders County RAC Coordinator and recreation coordinator for the Plains-Thompson Falls district, said that 50% of the RAC funding has to go to roads, trails and watershed improvements.

The local RAC dispersed $234,615 in SRS funds in 2021, $229,311 in 2020, and $240,003 in 2019.

Several of the projects discussed were continued efforts that had previously received SRS funding approved by the local RAC. Committee member John Errecart asked presenters to include information about what has been done and what the plan is for the future on the multi-year projects in an effort to maintain accountability and see where the funding is being spent.

Michael Church with the Forest Service explained how previous SRS funds awarded by the RAC added positions for trail maintenance. He said in 2022, the group worked with the Wild Horse Back Country Horsemen to extend the Big Hole Lookout trail more than half a mile, and also continued work on the loop around Fishtrap Lake.

Berman proposed projects for recreation sites within the county, including replacing fire rings and signage, as well as updating toilets at trailheads and adding picnic tables to the mule pasture site just north of Thompson Falls.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Berman asked committee members to rank each of the 20 projects. The cumulative rankings will be used as a starting point when the RAC meets to make decisions on funding.

The Forest Service is seeking additional community members to serve on the RAC. Committee representatives serve four-year terms. For more information or to apply, contact Berman at (406) 210-5287 or [email protected]