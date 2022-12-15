ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Bowling Scores

 
December 15, 2022



INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L

Pocket Pounders 31 25

Bernie’s Auto 37 19

Howard Services 36 20

Highlead 34 22

Mountain Plains LLC 23 33

Schitts and Giggles 7 49

Team Scr. Game: Pocket Pounders, 654; Scr. Series: Pocket Pounders, 1777; Hcp. Game: Pocket Pounders, 833; Hcp. Series: Mountain Plains, 2384; Inv. Scr. Game: Gary Thompson, 215; Scr. Series: Jed Howard, 544; Hcp. Game: Gary Thompson, 252; Hcp. Series: Jed Howard, 661.

FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L

Bowling Bad 32 16

Used Bowlers 27 21

Let It Roll 22 26

Project ASCENT 22 26

Pin Busters 21 27

Mountain Plains LLC 20 28

Team Scr. Game: Mountain Plains, 725; Scr. Series: Mountain Plains, 2129; Hcp. Game: Bowling Bad, 907; Hcp. Series: Bowling Bad, 2550; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 256; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 629; Hcp. Game: Ron Beaty, 268; Hcp. Series: Cody Brown, 685; Wms Inv. Scr. Game: Amanda Sandbloom, 198; Scr. Series: Wendy Kelley, 512; Hcp. Game: Cathy Hummel, 240; Hcp. Series: Cathy Hummel, 666.

BOWLING BEAUTIES W L

Elliott Realty 29.5 18.5

Aspire PT 26.5 21.5

The Dinkers 26.5 21.5

Sunflower Gals 26 22

Lane Blazers 18 30

Gardner Ranch 17.5 30.5

Team Scr. Game: Elliott Realty, 434; Scr. Series: Elliott Realty, 1219; Hcp. Game: Elliott Realty, 658 ; Hcp. Series: Elliott Realty, 1891; Inv. Scr. Game: Rita Harper, 167; Scr. Series: Mary Thomas, 467; Inv. Hcp. Game: Rita Harper, 262; Hcp. Series: Nancy Fields, 677

YOUTH LEAGUE W L

Team 1 2 1

Team 2 1 2

Team Scr. Game: Team 1, 256; Scr. Series: Team 1, 480; Hcp. Game: Team 1, 617; Hcp. Series: Team 1, 1202; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Nolan Wilkes, 85; Scr. Series: Nolan Wilkes, 141; Hcp. Game: Nolan Wilkes, 215; Hcp. Series: Nolan Wilkes, 401; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Kaydence Pavlik, 103; Scr. Series: Kaydence Pavlik, 203; Hcp. Game: Kali Dyer, 213; Hcp. Series: Kaydence Pavlik, 401.

TEEN LEAGUE W L

Hawk Flock 4 0

BYE 0 4

Inv. Scr. Game: Carter Marquardt, 151; Scr. Series: Carter Marquardt, 449.

 

