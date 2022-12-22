ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

TF council passes emergency parking ordinance

 
December 22, 2022

Parking on Main Street will be prohibited between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. after the Thompson Falls City Council passed an emergency ordinance this week.

The Thompson Falls City Council met Thursday to pass an emergency ordinance prohibiting overnight parking on Main Street. Travis Fitchett with the Montana Department of Transportation said the ordinance will allow snow plows to clear the street overnight. The ordinance prohibits parking on Main Street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The fine for parking on Main Street overnight is $100 plus towing at the vehicle owner's expense. Council member Larry Lack said before the ordinance vote that he supports anything the city an do to help the road crews do their jobs right.

The ordinance will be in effect for 90 days, through mid-March. Mayor Mark Sheets stated that the council will meet in January to review parking ordinances within the city.

Any questions regarding the emergency parking ordinance can be directed to the city staff at 406-827-3557.

 

