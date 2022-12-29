ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Ed Moreth 

Long Term Care residents get visit from Santa

 
December 29, 2022

Ed Moreth

SITTIN' WITH SANTA – Eighty-seven-year-old Peggy Garrison of the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long Term Care tells Santa that she'd like a pain-free Christmas and chocolate candy.

They probably no longer believe in Santa Claus, but that didn't stop him from showing up at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long Term four days before Christmas.

Santa spent more than two hours visiting with the nursing home residents and staff and acute care patients last Wednesday. Kringle had his photograph taken with numerous staff members, patients and long term care residents during his visit.

"The residents always love seeing Santa, that's why we try to make sure we have him visit each year," said Nikki Stevens, a registered nurse and the long term care manager. She said that Santa hasn't been able to visit the long term care for the last two years due to Covid. "I don't think he's vaccinated, but I hear he makes the reindeer get theirs," joked Stevens.

This was a first time visit from the Plains Santa, who moved there from Utah six months ago. "I love doing this," said Santa, who was wearing one of two of own Kringle suits. The long term care presently has 21 residents from 65 to 99 years old. Those residents who didn't make it to the activity room received a personal visit from Father Christmas. One resident asked for a Play Station Five. Seventy-nine-year-old Sharon Wilson asked Santa for world peace. Peggy Garrison, 87, asked for a pain-free Christmas and chocolate candy. "One of our residents told us that seeing Santa reminded her not only of herself being young but also of her children growing up," said Stevens. 

"The magic of Christmas isn't lost on the old. To see the residents' face light up and enjoy a tradition they have lived with for their entire lives is a blessing for staff and families," said Stevens, who added that the residents' families trust that the hospital's long term care would bring the magic of Christmas to their loved ones.

The residents were treated to a special Christmas dinner Wednesday evening with friends and relatives. Stevens said she wanted to have the early Christmas dinner for residents and relatives, but they also had a special dinner on Christmas day. She added that they had several groups spend time with the residents and bring them gifts. Students from Plains Elementary School sang to the residents and the residents traveled to Thompson Falls Elementary School to watch their Christmas rehearsal. Stevens said the Thompson Falls Mountaineers 4-H members, the Thompson Falls Woman's Club, VFW Post 3596, and local churches took time out to visit with residents. The United Methodist Church in Plains gave residents 2023 calendars, along with some dressing gowns and a large number of ceramic holiday pieces with acrylic paints for the residents to work on, according to Ellen Childress.

"Our activity department has planned Christmas themed activities all month leading up to this weekend," said Stevens. She also noted that families were invited to spend the afternoon playing games on Christmas Day.

 

