ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Utter depravity displayed

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

December 29, 2022



In light of the recent horrific murder of four college students; nearby in Moscow, Idaho. It has shed even more light on the darkness and blatant disregard for life that exists today. It has shaken families, friends, a college, a state and a nation. We pray comfort for all who are dealing with this tragedy and loss. I still have to wonder what any one of the 2,344 voters in Sanders County (who voted against LR-131 “Born Alive Infant Protection Act”), would have done if they had been there at the time. Would they claim to have been “confused;” and chosen not to stop it? Would they have been “afraid” of imaginary consequences; or believed lies about how it might affect others if they intervened? Would they have said anything to defend the defenseless individuals as they slept? I want to believe we ALL would have done everything in our power to save them (or anyone) from the utter depravity of those who have no regard for the value of every life. Likewise, your vote is your voice. Enough said.

Gunner Junge, Thompson Falls

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 12/29/2022 10:14