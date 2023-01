Wesley Powers and Faith Palmer (in gray), both members of the Blue Hawk cross country team, lead the pack during the New Year's Day Run.

Twenty-eight participants showed up Sunday morning at the Elks Lodge to reign in the New Year at the 24th annual New Year's Day Run. With finesse and vitality, some partook in the 2K fun run while others ran in the 5K race. It was a joyous atmosphere with smiles of accomplishment through the fini...